10m potential holiday makers lured to Derry

Up to 10million potential British holidaymakers are being invited to fly to Derry before exploring the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ tourism trail, which stretches from Muff and Bridgend to Kinsale.

Derry is one of six Irish airports being aggressively marketed in a new €1.85 million marketing campaign in Britain.

Irish tourism minister Shane Ross said: “Some 300 eye-catching billboard ads are highlighting the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ in key roadside and city centre locations across Britain right now.

“The ads feature strong and iconic images of various locations along the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ and the key message is the quick and easy access from Britain to those spectacular locations in under two hours.

“The campaign, which will reach at least ten million potential holidaymakers around Britain, is highlighting ease of direct access from six British gateway cities (London, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow) to Cork, Kerry, Shannon, Knock, Donegal and City of Derry airports.

“An important element of this campaign is the co-operative advertising with airlines flying to airports close to the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ - highlighting good value offers and ease of access, helping to convert interest into business.”

A joint Tourism Ireland/Fáilte Ireland marketing initiative it’s aimed at extending the holiday season beyond the peak summer months, by enticing people to visit in the spring and autumn.