11 new Fahan Street homes to be allocated

Several new homes on an historic thoroughfare linking the Bogside with Derry city centre are to be allocated in a matter of weeks.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy praised Choice Housing for delivering the investment at Fahan Street, one of Derry’s busiest and most famous streets.

“It’s great news from Choice Housing that the new houses on Fahan Street are to be allocated within weeks.

“The eleven homes which are to be completed by the end of February will help transform a key gateway into our city centre. If any resident of Joseph Place or Fahan Street has any concerns or queries they should contact on me on 07517787162,” said Colr. Duddy.

A spokesperson for Choice Housing confirmed: “Fahan Court is a £1.4million construction project lead by Choice Housing Ireland.

“It will deliver 11 much-needed new homes to the Bogside area, accommodating 44 people and incorporating the very latest in energy saving, design and security features. The new scheme includes nine two-bedroom general needs apartments and two two-bedroom general needs houses.”

Choice said it will be making offers for the 11 new properties from the Northern Ireland Housing Waiting List in the coming weeks.

Colr. Duddy said: “The number of people waiting for a home in the city has increased dramatically over the past few years so any new development large or small all plays a part in chipping away at the waiting list.”