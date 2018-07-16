13 arrests and nine charged over Derry disorder with investigation team set up to pursue further prosecutions

The PSNI Chief Constable, George Hamilton, has revealed 13 people have been arrested in connection with last week's violence in Derry and warned an investigation team is currently reviewing evidence gathered during the course of the disorder and will be pursuing further arrests.

The Chief Constable stated: "Following recent disorder in Derry/Londonderry 13 people arrested and nine charged.

"Investigation team established to view evidence and carry out further arrests and charge where appropriate.

"Thanks to local community of Bogside for their patience and cooperation."