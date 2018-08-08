14 year old Derry girl missing

The PSNI at Strand Road have appealed for information about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl from Derry who has been missing since Tuesday.

In a statement the force said they were "growing increasingly concerned about missing person Leah Higgins who was last seen on Tuesday, August 6 at around 1 p.m. in the Creggan area of the city. Leah is 14 years old and wearing an olive tracksuit".

The PSNI added: "If you have any information of her whereabouts please contact police and quote incident reference 1561 of 06/08/18."