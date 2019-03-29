146 new social homes will help relieve housing stress - Colr.

The 146 new social homes approved for Derry will help alleviate a housing deficit in the Ballyarnett area, local councillors have said.

They were reacting after the local council’s Planning Committee approved Apex’s application for a new development of detached and semi-detached houses and apartments as well as a play park for the Greater Galliagh area of the city.

The homes are to be constructed on vacant lands behind Woodbrook West and near other social housing developments along Skeoge.

Mayor John Boyle said: “This includes the creation of substantial numbers of new homes, improved infrastructure and better community amenities for all.”

Chair of the Planning Committee, Independent Councillor Warren Robinson, said the new development will go some way to relieving housing stress in the cityside area and will add to the considerable development work already ongoing in the area.

“Much progress is being made by the Planning Department in delivering on the commitments outlined in the Strategic Growth Plan for Derry and Strabane and its ambitions in terms of addressing issues such as housing shortage and creating a better living and working environment for the people of our City and District.”

SDLP Colr. Angela Dobbins said: “This further development by Apex Housing will assist in addressing the housing deficit in the Ballyarnett district and the city. I am pleased that play provision and green space has been included.”

The development is the latest in a series approved along the wider Skeoge area.