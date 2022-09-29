15 booked for inconsiderate parking in Derry's university area

One of the Fixed Penalty Notices served this week.

PSNI at Strand Road say 15 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were handed out by the Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team after a patrol of Duncreggan Road and Aberfoyle Crescent on Tuesday.

"As a result approximately 15 vehicles received FPNs for 'Obstructing Roads' and a few were served FPNs for 'Obstructing Junctions'.

"These patrols are in response to concerns received from local residents and members of public and it was great to hear the positive feedback from those who came out and engaged with us.

One of the vehicles served with a notice.

"We will continue to monitor this and react to concerns of our local residents," police said.

The PSNI have warned motorists that police and traffic attendants can hand out FPNs if vehicles are causing an obstruction and that in some cases vehicles will be towed to a place of safety.