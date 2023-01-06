News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

15 passengers and driver evacuated safely as Bus Éireann coach bursts into flames

Bus Éireann has said 15 passengers and the driver of a coach that caught fire and was completely destroyed in Letterkenny were evacuated safely.

By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 10:58am

The fire occurred on a coach carrying passengers from Letterkenny to Dublin.

The passenger vehicle burst into flames at the Dry Arch Roundabout late on Thursday evening.

Hide Ad

Bus Éireann thanked the emergency services for attending the incident which, it said, was a very unusual event.

Most Popular

“All 15 passengers on board our Expressway coach from Letterkenny to Dublin were safely evacuated after a fire broke out.

“This is an exceptionally rare occurrence in our fleet and will be thoroughly investigated.

Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank the emergency services, our driver and passengers for their rapid and effective response,” the bus company stated.

The evacuated passengers were able to continue their journey to Dublin on another vehicle.

Hide Ad
Bus Éireann have described the fire as an 'exceptionally rare occurrence'.

Sinn Féin T.D. Pearse Doherty expressed shock at the fire and relief that no-one was injured, stating: “Once again well done to our emergency services.”

Hide Ad
Read More
Firefighters believe fire at Dungloe bar was accidental