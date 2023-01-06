15 passengers and driver evacuated safely as Bus Éireann coach bursts into flames

The fire occurred on a coach carrying passengers from Letterkenny to Dublin.

The passenger vehicle burst into flames at the Dry Arch Roundabout late on Thursday evening.

Bus Éireann thanked the emergency services for attending the incident which, it said, was a very unusual event.

“All 15 passengers on board our Expressway coach from Letterkenny to Dublin were safely evacuated after a fire broke out.

“This is an exceptionally rare occurrence in our fleet and will be thoroughly investigated.

“We’d like to thank the emergency services, our driver and passengers for their rapid and effective response,” the bus company stated.

The evacuated passengers were able to continue their journey to Dublin on another vehicle.

Sinn Féin T.D. Pearse Doherty expressed shock at the fire and relief that no-one was injured, stating: “Once again well done to our emergency services.”