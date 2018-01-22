£15k for Faughan Valley High School masterplan

Derry City Council and Strabane District Council looks set to commission urban design consultants to produce development proposals for the old Faughan Valley High School site.

Members of the Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee has approved between £10,000 and £15,000 towards a master-planning process similar to that adopted by Derry City Council when it was considering the future of Immaculate Conception College.

The old Faughan Valley High School site, which is owned by the Education Authority (EA), has been derelict for over a decade.

The Council is currently head of a consortium that includes the Drumahoe Community Association, the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership, the Tullyally Community Partnership,the Education Authority (EA) and Drumahoe Primary School, which is leading the development of the new Drumahoe District Park next door to the old school.

SDLP councillor, Martin Reilly, said he was pleased to see the Council taking the lead and being at the heart of the proposal for the derelict facility.

The committee approved allocating £10k-15k to appoint specialist urban design consultants to develop viable proposals for the old school site.