16-page Derry City souvenir supplement to mark 'New Dawn' for Candystripes

As Derry City F.C. await the opening whistle of the 2018 season on Friday, and the club's long-awaited Brandywell homecoming shortly thereafter, the 'Journal' has marked the occasion with a special sixteen page souvenir special.

With a new dawn rising the pull-out features exclusive interviews with those upon whom the Candystripes' success this year depends.

Manager Kenny Shiels talks about how nine new additions - and counting - to his first team squad, supplemented by the graduation of several of the club’s young prospects from the underage set-up, will be expected to hit-the-ground running if called upon in their opening clash against Waterford F.C. on Friday.

Shiels sets a cautious tone, stating that while he and his charges will do everything in their power to qualify for Europe once again this season, a top half finish is perhaps a more realistic target.

Chairman Philip O'Doherty explains why he thinks the removal of the greyhound track to the Showgrounds and the proximity of the pitch to the crowd will make for an intense atmosphere on match nights and will help City reestablish 'Fortress Brandywell' in the season ahead.

O'Doherty also pours forth on the new stands, season ticket sales and the club's new Adidas gear, which has been well-received by fans.

Captain Gerard Doherty reveals how he's really beginning to feel the buzz about keeping goals at the new Brandywell in his testimonial season.

Elsewhere, in a moving, in depth, interview, the parents of the late Derry City legend Mark Farren speak about how they've been touched by the gesture of naming a stand in his honour.

There are also interviews with several of the club's newest signings.

The Hale brothers Rory and Ronan speak about why they felt it was fate that they should follow in their Granda Danny's footsteps to Brandywell, from Newington in North Belfast, via Aston Villa and Birmingham City respectively.

Twenty-five-year-old Ghanaian, John Cofie, who was once a £1 million Manchester United prospect insists he wants to make a name for himself on Foyleside.

And Londoner Dapo Kayode, aged 26, who formerly plied his trade at Kilmarnock and Dinamo Bucharest among others, talks about how he also feels he has a point to prove at Derry but likes the Shiels on-the-deck approach to the game.

Returning midfielder Nicky Low, reveals why the exploits of another local club founded on a solid local community in another football era not so far away from here has inspired his '67' squad number this season.

His central midfield partner, Spurs graduate Aaron McEneff, talks about his hunger for silverware.

Under-19 manager, John Quigg, explains why he alongside Eddie Seydak, Gary Duffy, Hugh Harkin and the rest of the staff at the club, place such importance on keeping the conveyor belt of young talent rolling at the Brandywell.

And Derry legends Gary Beckett, Felix Healy, Barry Molloy, James McClean, Sean Hargan and Daniel Lafferty take us all on a collective trip down memory lane and recall some of the big nights at the Brandywell when City hosted the footballing giants of Steaua Bucharest, Benfica, FK Lyn, Gothenburg, PSG and Barcelona among others.

There's also, of course, the essential. A full fixture list and squad detail, complete as of 7 p.m. on Monday. Roll-on Friday night.

