£16m mixed use scheme for 100 homes and new Dolan’s clubhouse

A £16m investment in 100 new homes and a clubhouse for Seán Dolan’s, Gaelic Athletic Club in Creggan will revitalise the area, it’s been declared by the club and developers.

Radius Housing, in partnership with Seán Dolan’s has commenced an extensive consultation on its proposals for social and affordable homes, the extension and refurbishment of the existing club house facilities and a new multi-use community centre.

The proposals will transform the lands to the west of the current Seán Dolan’s grounds at Bligh’s Lane and represents a potential investment in excess of £16million.

The housing association is commencing a statutory three month public consultation on the current proposals, with a public information event taking place on Tuesday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Seán Dolan GAC clubhouse.

Anita Conway, Radius Housing Development Director, said: “This joint proposal has huge potential to bring much needed investment into the Creggan area, as well as helping to nurture the next generation of local sporting talent.

“This partnership approach to development brings benefit beyond housing, it adds value to the wider community and supports the efforts of the local schools and community organisations.

“The Seán Dolan’s committee must be commended for their vision and unwavering commitment in pursing the proposed mixed use regeneration project.

“They have shown not only their passion for the Sean Dolan’s club, but also their commitment and desire to invest and revitalise their local community.”

Marcus McCrystal, Seán Dolan’s Club Chairman, said: “Seán Dolan GAC recognise the potential for our resurgent club to act as a key pillar in the local Creggan community in terms of facilitating activities and events which have a positive impact in our area which is all too often characterised by negative publicity in the form of high levels of social deprivation, health inequalities and political unrest.

“We are extremely proud of our club and our community and in what we have achieved in rebuilding our facilities over the last number of years.

“We are not about to rest on our laurels however and we see the joint venture with Radius Housing as being fundamental to achieving our future growth plans.”

Sinn Féin Colr. Tina Burke said: “I would encourage local residents to attend the information drop-in event which will be held in Seán Dolan GAC Clubhouse, Blighs Lane on Tuesday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.”