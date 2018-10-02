£1m. for Top of the Hill Community Centre

Funding of £1million has been allocated towards the costs of constructing a new community centre in the Top of the Hill area of Derry.

The new Community Centre project has been developed in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council and the voluntary and community sector through Hillcrest Trust over many years.

The facility will provide enhanced community space, a full programme of activities and opportunities for all ages of the local community.

There will be a dedicated Youth wing offering social spaces and games room.

The main building will house a multi-purpose hall, reception area and meeting rooms that will be available for training, community bonding and various health programmes on offer to the wider community.

Sharon McCullagh, Acting Deputy Director of Community Empowerment Division, North West Office said: “The provision of this Neighbourhood Renewal funding will greatly benefit all those who live in the area and will provide a hub for people to come together.

“This investment will increase community based service provision and will help to improve the quality of life for the residents in the Top of the Hill area.”

The investment will ensure the community centre provides better access to services and opportunities for people living in this area, their families and the wider community.

Since the closure of the former Top of the Hill (TOTH) Community Centre in 2012 and subsequent demolition in 2016, the local area has not had a dedicated community centre.

A temporary community hub has been utilised at the former Immaculate Conception site.

The full project is estimated to cost £2.3million. Derry City and Strabane Council is leading the development of the project and has committed £1.3million to the project.

Derry City & Strabane District Council in conjunction with other stakeholders and local community groups developed a master plan for the regeneration of the area which included a new purpose-built community facility.