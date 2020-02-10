£2,500 bill as vandals destroy life-saving defibrillation equipment in Derry

Vandals have destroyed £2,500 worth of life-saving defibrillation equipment in Derry city centre.

The equipment was stolen from a cabinet in Guildhall Square and dumped in a building site.

The PSNI at Strand Road said: "We are investigating the criminal damage and destruction of said life saving equipment which is stored in a cabinet in Guildhall square just opposite the Myspace building. This occurred yesterday (February 9) sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

"We are reviewing the CCTV in the area but are imploring any potential witnesses to come forward with information that could assist."

The cost of replacing the defibrillator and cabinet is likely to run to thousands of pounds.

"This piece of equipment is supplied by the City Centre Initiative. It's going to cost over £2,500 to replace it. It will take time to repair and replace.

"This is a piece of equipment that was placed for everyone to use in an emergency. And it has been destroyed," said the PSNI.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting CC1670 9/2/20.