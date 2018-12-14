20 lucky winners find Derry to London golden tickets

Twenty local people have found hidden Golden Tickets for free flights from City of Derry Airport to London.

Regional airline, flybmi, held a special Golden Ticket Giveaway in Derry on Tuesday with 20 lucky winners finding return flybmi flights from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted Airport.

The tickets were hidden in four locations between 12 noon and 4pm, at Guildhall Square, followed by the City Walls, then Ebrington Square, before finishing at Craft Village.

There were five lucky winners at each location: Catherine Barr from Derry, Donna Howl from Derry, Liam McAteer from Rathmullan, Robert Keogh from Derry, Sheelagh Maguire from Castlerock, Karen Friel from Strabane, Claire Peterson from Donegal, Charlotte McCauley from Campsie, Natasha Guthrie from Derry, Roisin O’Neill from Eglinton, Daniel Robinson from Ballykelly, Eamon Doherty from Derry, Jan Vergel Dema-Ala, Philomena Moore from Greysteel, Tina Doherty from Derry, Naomi Doherty from Derry, Nikita Doherty from Derry, Catherine McConnell from Lifford, Elena Dunn from Derry and Belinda Moore from Derry.

Charlene Shongo, Airport Manager, said: “City of Derry Airport is absolutely delighted to be involved in this fantastic giveaway. Huge congratulations to all our lucky winners. We look forward to welcoming you to the airport in advance of your flybmi flight to London Stansted. We hope you have a fabulous time in London and enjoy everything the breath-taking city has to offer.”

Charlene extended “a huge thank you” to all participants.

Head of Marketing at flybmi, Frank Mertens, said: “We look forward to welcoming our Golden Ticket winners and we hope you enjoy the perks of flying with us – with a double daily flight service, 23kg hold baggage and 12kg hand luggage free of charge, convenience and a stress-free experience is guaranteed, and of course, the complimentary drinks and snacks on board mean you can truly sit back and relax in style.

“Fares from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted start from £39 one way and can be booked at flybmi.com.”

Mrs Shongo concluded: “City of Derry Airport has become the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering both convenience and excellent customer service.

“I would encourage all travellers to think about flight options from their local airport when making future travel arrangements. We have fantastic facilities on our doorstep, and it is essential everyone takes advantage of their local airport for travel plans when possible.”