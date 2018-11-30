20 return Derry to London golden tickets up for grabs in flybmi’s biggest giveaway

Regional airline, flybmi is running their biggest ever giveaway of 20 return tickets from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted.

Visitors and residents from the local area will have a chance to take part in a treasure hunt in the city to find one of 20 return tickets which will be hidden in four locations around the city.

How:

Visit www.flybmi.com for clues and details of where to find the tickets. The first clues will go live from Friday December 7, 2018.

Where & When:

Tickets will be placed in each of the four locations around the city on Tuesday, December 11 between 12pm and 4pm.

Use the clues on the flybmi websites to find them.

Lucky winners of the tickets will be able to jet off from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted on flybmi’s daily service.

For more information on flybmi’s Golden Ticket giveaway and daily flights from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted service, visit www.flybmi.com