200 extras sought for Troubles funeral scene

Local film company, Black North Productions, have been shooting their latest film, ”Right Reasons for Wrong” in several locations across Derry and the company requires in excess of 200 extras for a special funeral scene which will be shot on Tuesday next at 6.00 p.m. in the Bogside area

This will be considered an excellent opportunity to be part of a fast moving and exciting production and Black North will be on the lookout for future actors for their final film in their Troubles’ Trilogy.

Anyone who wishes to be included in that scene, should contact Black North Productions via their Facebook or emailing:jmacbnorth@googlemail.com for further details.

Meanwhile, the company's recently released short film, “Wish You Were Here,” has already had over 1,000 views on Youtube and the second part of their trilogy, penned by director and screen writer Joseph McCarthy, has already stirred up a lot of interest with both actors and film fans alike.

The film revolves around a detective novel writer (Greta McTague) who gets side-tracked by a phone call and goes walkabout around the Bogside contemplating the beginning of the ‘Troubles.’

She is accompanied on her journey by the people of that time and in her mind she questions their hopes and aspirations.

As the writer gives her opinion of the 'Troubles' and how they affected the people of that time, the central character of her novel, Michael F. Quinlivan, is struggling both financially and romantically.

A high flyer from a London law firm is keen to meet Quinlivan and he wonders why such a big outfit are keen to employ the down and out detective.

Black North has recently posted several notices on social media, informing budding actors that they have their cast in place for “Right Reasons for Wrong”, such is the interest in their Troubles’ Trilogy.