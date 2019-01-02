2018 ‘a particularly challenging year’ - FSR chairman

The chairman of Foyle Search & Rescue, Stephen Twells, said 2018 has been “particularly busy.”

Speaking ahead of the New Year Mr. Twells said he wanted to take the opportunity “to extend the thoughts and prayers of all our volunteers and staff to everyone who lost a loved one this year or found themselves in despair”.

In a message shared on Foyle Search & Rescue’s social media, Mr Twells said: “2018 has been a particularly busy and challenging year for FS&R and the community, as I’m sure many would acknowledge.

“I am very proud of each and every one of our volunteers and staff for their commitment and determination to respond to those challenges, in helping those in need.

“The charity’s resources were stretched many times but everyone pulled together, providing the best service we could to make a difference. However, none of this could have been achieved without the support from volunteers, families and many more such as PSNI, NIFRS, NIAS, CoastGuard, PHA, CCI, DCSDC, WHSST and NISAR.

“Our Duty Teams were provided with hot meals and beverages from Dominos, Nandos, Hillbillys, Four Star, Ricks, Limeleaf Cafe etc., but most importantly, the overwhelming and unwavering generosity, plus emotional support from many individuals, working groups, community organisations and in particular families and friends who worked with us.

“So as we say farewell to 2018 and welcome in 2019, we advance into our 26th year, providing a suicide prevention and water rescue service to our city and beyond.

“I would like to wish all our colleagues in the statutory and voluntary emergency rescue services as well as all of our supporters, a Happy and Peaceful New Year.”