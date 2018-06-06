2018 NW Business Awards - winners revealed

The 2018 North West Business Awards took place at a dazzling gala awards ceremony at the City Hotel in Derry.

Celebrating the best and most adventurous of North West businesses, it was an evening of surprises, anticipation and admiration for local teams and individuals throughout the city and region.

The Restaurant of the Year award went to the Walled City Brewery.

Speaking on behalf of the awards organisers - City Centre Initiative (CCI) and Derry Chamber of Commerce - Sinead McLaughlin, Chamber Chief Executive, said: “We had close to 200 nominations this year for the awards and our judges struggled to get that down to 50 for our shortlist, so, as you can imagine, selecting a winner for each category was quite difficult. Our winners and nominees are very deserving of these awards. From innovative new technologies to examples of good business practice and entrepreneurship, our winners and nominees should be very proud.”

The big winner of the evening in the ‘Business of the Year’ category was O’Neills, now the largest sportswear and accessories manufacturer in Ireland. The company has extensive manufacturing plants in Strabane, Tyrone and Dublin and just recently announced plans to open its first city centre store in Waterloo Place in July this year.

Other winners included Kevin Daly, Dungloe/Tracy’s and Daly’s Bar, who scooped up Entrepreneur of the Year and entrepreneur Mary McKenna who took the Business Hero of the Year title.

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive, CCI, thanked everyone who nominated, supported and attended the events.

He added: “These awards could not happen each year without the support of our sponsors, our funders – the Department for Communities, and our local businesses.

“It is vitally important to recognise the hard work that individuals and businesses put in throughout the year and that’s what we want to achieve with these awards – recognition for the commitment, innovation and dedication that keeps our local economy afloat. Well done to everyone nominated, shortlisted and especially our winners, I’m already looking forward to what next year will bring us.”