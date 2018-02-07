£20k for major event in Ebrington during Clipper fest

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee have recommended the allocation of £20,000 for a major ‘national event’ in Ebrington when the Clipper Race returns to the city in July.

According to the event’s promoters it will take place on July 22, will have an overall budget of £188,375, and will attract over 5,000 people to the Waterside venue.

At a meeting of the committee on Tuesday members agreed to grant £20,000 of a £35,000 National Events Subvention Fund budget to the organisers.

Referred to only as ‘Event A’ it’s due to take place on the final day of the Foyle Maritime Festival, which will run between July 14 and July 22.

Aideen McCarter, Head of Culture at the Council, said the organisers have been sole bidder to the fund for the 2018/19 year.

In her report to the committee, she stated: “This event scored highly in terms of wider regional impact, audience figure generated and media impact.

“Also by supporting this event it will encourage these promoters and acts back to the city and region in subsequent years.”

She said the event scored less well on bed nights due to its taking place during the Clipper’s return and explained that this was why it was receiving only a partial award from the budget.

Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Cooper said he was pleased to support the allocation of the £20,000 and that he was confident the event would populate Ebrington during the Clipper festival.

Colr. Cooper said the event would result in a broad cross-section of age sectors being catered for during the ever popular Foyle Maritime Festival.

He encouraged other potential event promoters to bid for the remaining budget of £15,000 that will be held until the end of the financial year.