In a statement Translin advised passengers on the busy inter-city bus route that “delays and disuption expected to Goldline 212 services to/ from Derry-Londonderry due to poor road & weather conditions on the route this morning.

“Please allow extra time for your journey,” a spokesperson said.

Widespread flooding across the north west has left several roads impassable and others treacherous.

Foyle Street bus depot in Derry city centre. (File picture by George Sweeney)

Motorists have been advised of treacherous driving conditions following a night of heavy rainfall.

The PSNI have urged drivers to avoid Main Street, Dungiven, which is currently impassable due to flooding.

Police also said the Clooney Road is closed between Greysteel and the roundabout outside City of Derry Airport due to flooding this morning, Friday 28th October, stating: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

Translink has also advised that this road closure will result in “delays and disruption to bus services operating in the area as a result,” they stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are flood alerts across the NW. (PressEye)

City of Derry Airport remains open and travellers coming from the Greysteel direction are advised to seek an alternative route.

The Glen and Hazelbank areas of Derry city have been affected, while parts of the Glenshane Derry to Belfast road are flooded, as well as the new diversion road at Claudy.

Flooding has also been reported on the Derry to Letterkenny Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derry to Strabane Road is also affected as well as numerous other others across the Strabane District including Castlederg to Victoria Bridge, Artigarvan and Strabane to Omagh.

In Inishowen alerts have also been posted for the Moville to Derry and Carndonagh to Derry roads, with Quigley’s Point and Muff among the areas worst hit.

The flooding follows a night of torrential downpours across the entire region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle Sinn Fein MLA Pádraig Delargy said this morning: “There has been significant flooding in the Glen and in other areas across Derry. Parts of the Derry to Belfast road are also badly flooded.

"Take care and leave more time for travel on the roads this morning.”

SDLP Strabane District Councillor Edward Stevens advised people to “please take care on our roads this morning,” as he listed numerous areas affected locally including Sion Mills, Derry to Bready and Castlederg to Omagh.

Traffic Watch NI said that “following a wet and windy night starting to get reports of surface water flooding and fallen trees - extra care out on the roads required you just don`t know what's around the corner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Garda Siochana in Donegal meanwhile have confirmed: “We have received reports of flooding in some areas this morning such as at the Dry arch roundabout and on parts of the dual carriageway in Letterkenny. We all need to take precautions when driving in wet conditions.