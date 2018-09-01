22 cars damaged in weekend rampages

Fifteen cars have been damaged in an overnight rampage by vandals in Derry.

It's the second weekend in a row cars have been damaged at the same business premises in the Strand Road area.

Seven cars were damaged last week.

At approximately 10.15 a.m. this morning, Saturday, September 1, police were informed that 15 cars that had been parked in the forecourt of the premises had been damaged sometime overnight.

It was also reported that 7 other cars had also been damaged on Saturday, August 25.



Police would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that could assist police enquiries to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 496 01/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.