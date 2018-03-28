£220m Derry to Dungiven dualling to start within weeks

The Department for Infrastructure has appointed a contractor to construct the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling Scheme - with work to start within weeks.

The award is to a consortium of Sacyr, Wills Bros and Somague and is a major milestone in the delivery of £220m flagship project.

The 25.5 kilometre scheme represents an investment in the region of £220million, including land acquisition.

The project will construct a high standard dual carriageway between Drumahoe and Dungiven, including a bypass of Dungiven.

Roundabouts will connect the scheme to the existing road network at either end.

The Department have said that the construction of this road will help to secure jobs in the construction industry, contribute to the economic development of the region and bring long term benefits to road users and local communities.

Work is expected to commence in the coming weeks, and will take up to four years to complete.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has welcomed the latest progress on the A6 scheme.

Mr Middleton said: “I welcome the news that the contract for the £220 million A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling Scheme has been awarded.

“There is no doubt that this scheme is a significant investment in our economy and will create hundreds of jobs. Businesses too will benefit from improved transport links while the public will enjoy a safer and better journey.”

In December 2011 the Department published the Draft Statutory Orders for the A6 Londonderry to Dungiven scheme.

The Vesting Order for this section was made on 15 August 2017 and came into effect on 19 September 2017.

Advanced site clearance and archaeological investigations have been completed at targeted locations along the new route, prior to the main construction works.