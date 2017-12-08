24 firms Scattr Christmas cheer through new App

Twenty-four local businesses are giving away gifts in the lead up to Christmas through Derry’s own digital advent calendar through Scattr, a mobile application firm operating from Bishop Street

From December 1 until Christmas Day local businesses are taking part and utilising Scattr by launching a parcel each day with an online advent calendar style approach during the festivities.

According to Scattr operator, Eimear Gillen: “Everyday, those who have downloaded the app will have the chance to win a gift from a different business throughout the first 24 days of December, with Scattr sending out their own parcel on December 24.

“The online platform works like a game of pass the parcel on the mobile phone. Businesses will send out a parcel, which contains the chance to win a gift, or potentially receive an offer or discount. In order to see if you have won, you simply watch a 10 second video about that business. If you don’t win, you can then pass the chance to win on to your friends in order to receive another chance if they resend it back!

“Businesses such as Millennium Forum, Derry City FC, Quaywest, Fitzroy’s, Everglades and Airporter alongside 20 other businesses are all getting involved by giving away tickets, vouchers and more. To date, the advertising platform has seen over 3,900 gifts distributed on the app, over 1,000,000 passes and 265,092 opens since launching on the app store October 2016.”