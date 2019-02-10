£3.1m shaved off Council running costs since formation

Derry City & Strabane District Council has shaved £3.1million pounds off its running costs since the establishment of the local authority in 2015.

At the final ‘striking of the rates’ of DC&SDC’s inaugural mandate the Council’s Lead Finance Officer Alfie Dallas said its ongoing efficiency plan had “now realised £3.108m of efficiencies”.

Chief Executive John Kelpie said the programme meant that the £3.108m that would otherwise have been spent on the Council’s annual revenue budgets has been made available for investment elsewhere.

The Mayor, John Boyle, noted how £819,000 had been identified in this year’s budget process “bringing total efficiencies realised since amalgamation to over £3.1m”.