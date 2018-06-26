300 jobs ‘fantastic news for city’ - Mayor

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council John Boyle has welcomed the announcement today by financial services company FinTrU that it is to establish a new operation in Derry, creating over 300 new jobs in the city.

Describing the announcement as “hugely significant”, the Mayor said: “This is fantastic news for the city and wider region and a significant investment by the company of £38m across Northern Ireland, I would like to extend my congratulations to Invest NI and the relevant government departments and partners involved in securing these high skilled jobs to the city and wish the company every success with its investment.

“This investment is in keeping with the Council’s commitment set out in its Strategic Growth Plan to attract high quality skilled jobs for graduates and professionals. These jobs will be a tremendous boost to our local economy in terms of the annual salaries and export sales.

“I particularly welcome news that the company is working in partnership with the education sector including the North West Regional College to establish a Graduate Academy to provide training for employees. This is a great news story for Derry City and District and a welcome boost for the economy of the entire North West region,” he concluded.