305 jobs for Derry: Information event taking place today

The firm behind the 305 new professional jobs in Derry have urged those interested in applying to register for an informal information evening tonight (Tuesday).

Invest NI announced last week that financial services company FinTrU are expanding to the North West.

The Chief Executive of the company, Darragh McCarthy told the ‘Journal’ that he was hopeful graduates and experienced professionals will apply, and that experience in the financial sector is not essential. He added that the average salary for the new posts is likely to be in the region of £25,000 per year, varying dependant on experience.

Those selected will be fully trained through a series of Academies being hosted by the North West Regional College and Ulster University with the Department for the Economy.

The information evening tonight takes place at the Millennium Forum from 5pm to 7.30pm.

To register for the free event, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fintru-north-west-information-evening-tickets-47512273489

A spokesperson for FinTrU said: “Members of our Senior Management, Recruitment, previous Academy graduates and the North West Regional College will be on hand to answer your questions ahead of our expansion to the North West. This event is open to anyone with an interest in working at FinTrU in either graduate or experienced professional roles.”