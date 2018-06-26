305 jobs ‘will provide much-needed employment’ - Foyle MP

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has welcomed the announcement of more than 300 hi-tech financial services industry jobs for Derry.

The Foyle MP said: “Today’s announcement that 305 jobs will be created in Derry by financial services company FinTrU is very welcome news for the local economy and a great boost to the city.

“This has come about through partnership work across the city to bring this to fruition.

“The jobs have been created thanks to a partnership with the company and the North West Regional College, together with Ulster University, Invest NI and Derry and Strabane District Council.

“The North West Regional College, in partnership with Ulster University, will create an academy to help fill these jobs and to make sure the right courses are in place tailored to these roles.

“This jobs boost is great news for the city and district and will provide much-needed employment for our young people.

“I look forward to welcoming the CEO of FinTrU back to the city in September for the formal launch of these jobs.”