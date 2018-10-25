330 fireworks seized in dawn raid of Saoradh HQ in Derry

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit supported by local officers recovered 330 functioning fireworks and 100 fuses that had been removed from other fireworks following a search of a property in the city last night.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter explained: “It is an offence to be in possession of fireworks without a licence therefore when we became aware that Saoradh members in the city were in possession of such items, Neighbourhood officers made several attempts throughout the evening to contact their offices to arrange recovery but no one was available.

“In order to minimise disruption to the public a search was carried out at approximately 5 a.m. today in Chamberlain Street assisted by a Military Search team given the associated risks around the presence of explosive materials within the community.

“The discovery of the fuses is obviously a concern however we can reassure the community that these dangerous items are now safely recovered and out of reach of anyone who may have wanted them for a more harmful purpose.”

Chief Inspector Hunter added: “We will continue to respond to concerns from the community on the issues that matter to them and take action to ensure this city continues to be a safe place for everyone.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of breach of bail. He is currently in custody.