£350,000 Culmore Road scheme in Derry to start in January

A £350,000 footway and road resurfacing scheme on the A1002 Culmore Road, Derry is to start on January 6, 2020 and is scheduled to last for 12 weeks.

The work will start at a point approximately 475 metres north of O’Donavan Road and end close to Culmore Point Road.

The Department said the scheme will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

To facilitate the footway resurfacing it will be necessary to implement lane restrictions from 9.15am to 3.30pm each day Monday to Friday however there may be work occurring outside of these times during the weekends.

Carriageway resurfacing will follow the footway work and advance notification of this work will be supplied nearer the time.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.

The work is dependent on favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com