38 livestock worrying incidents reported in Derry and Strabane

New data from the PSNI show there were 38 reported dog-worrying incidents in Derry and Strabane over the past four years.

The extent of worrying of livestock by dogs in the local policing district between 2015 and 2018 was not as significant as in more rural areas however.

Over the course of the last four years there were a staggering 563 report incidents across the whole of the North.

The 38 reported sheep-worrying incidents in Derry and Strabane thus made up only seven per cent of the total across the 11 policing districts.

Sheep-worrying is not limited to dogs physically attacking animals.

For example, the stress of being chased by dogs can cause sheep to die and pregnant ewes to miscarry.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) point out that under the Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983, it is an offence to allow a dog on any land containing livestock unless the dog is under control.

The Order also states that if a dog worries sheep the person in charge of that dog is guilty of an offence.