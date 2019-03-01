3k have visited famine exhibition in Derry

Over 3,000 people have already visited ‘Coming Home: Art and The Great Hunger’ in the Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin Glassworks, an exhibition featuring the work of Ireland and its diaspora’s most celebrated artists.

And with over two weeks left until the exhibition closes there’s plenty of time to see the acclaimed collection of famine-related art before it returns to Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

‘Coming Home’ has been touring Ireland since March 2018. To date it has attracted almost 100,000 visitors at venues in Dublin and Skibbereen and now in Derry.

The organisers have advised that a number of events have been programmed to coincide with the exhibition between now and March 16, when it officially closes and returns to the United States.

“Concern Worldwide will host a talk with ‘Coming Home’ artist Brian Maguire on March 8.

“Brian will discuss his recent visit to South Sudan with humanitarian aid charity Concern Worldwide to meet some of the four million people forced to flee their homes because of conflict,” the organisers stated.

This free event will take place in An Croí in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

The following evening will feature a concert at which poetry and music reflecting on the ‘Great Hunger’ will be peformed.

“‘The Great Hunger’ is an all-Irish programme centred around newly commissioned poetry and music by Northern Irish composer Ian Wilson.

“The new work celebrates one of the most influential works of Irish poetry The Great Hunger, by the great Patrick Kavanagh (1904-67),” said the programmers.

This event will take place on Saturday, March 9, at 7.30 p.m. also in An Croí in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin and is being run in conjunction with the Walled City Music Festival.

Tickets are priced at £12.00 and can be booked directly at the walledcitymusic.com/festival website.