4% rate discount if you pay by May 10

Land & Property Services (LPS) started issuing rates bills this week with the Department of Finance (DoF) advising domestic ratepayers that they can receive a four per cent discount if they pay their bills by May 10.

The bills, which have started dropping through letterboxes across Derry, will set out the amount due for 2019/20, details of any rate relief which applies to your account, and any debt from previous years that has not been paid.

Each domestic ratepayer will receive an information leaflet with their bill.

This will highlight how the money collected will be invested in vital public services such as healthcare, education and roads as well as helping to fund Council services, including recreational facilities, building control, bin collection, tourism and local events.

Domestic ratepayers can receive a four per cent discount if they pay their bill in full on or before May 10, 2019. A range of reliefs and entitlements are available to help ratepayers including Lone Pensioner Allowance, Rate Rebate and Landlord allowances. Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates

There are a number of ways to pay your rates bill.

Direct Debit is the easiest and most convenient way and allows ratepayers to spread the cost over 10 instalments.

But customers can also pay online. And they can pay at their local Post Office, PayPoint, or by phone or in person at a LPS Customer Information Centre. Cash payments, however, are no longer accepted at Customer Information Centres.

If you think the information on your bill is incorrect or if you have not received a bill please contact Land & Property Services on 0300 200 7801.