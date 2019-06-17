40 miles per hour speed limit introduced on Maydown Road

A new 40 miles per hour speed limit is to be introduced on the Maydown Road on the outskirts of Derry.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has written to Derry City and Strabane District Council advising of the move.

The stretch of single-carriageway leads from the main A2 Clooney Road to the Maydown and Strathfoyle estates, the Maydown Industrial Estate, the Maydown PSNI station, Foyle Port and Coolkeeragh.

Meanwhile, DfI have also advised that in the city centre a waiting restriction outside the Carlisle House office block is to be extended.

Waiting will be restricted on a further stretch of Horace Street from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6.30 p.m.