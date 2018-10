Republicans will remember IRA Volunteer Pat Harkin on the 40th anniversary of his death on October 2, 1978.

A commemoration will take place at 7 p.m. at the republican monument on the Lecky Road this evening.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney said: “The memory of local republicans who are no longer with us is deeply cherished within communities. These commemorations provide an opportunity for people to show that their sacrifice has not, and will not, be forgotten.”