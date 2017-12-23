45th anniversary of ‘Junior’ McDaid

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. next Friday, December 29, to mark the 45th anniversary of IRA volunteer James ‘Junior’ McDaid who was shot dead by the British Army on December 29, 1972.

The event has been organised by Junior McDaid House, headquarters of Saoradh and the Derry branch of the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association, in conjunction with members of the McDaid family. The late Mr. McDaid was Officer Commanding (O/C) the 3rd Battalion of the IRA in Derry when he was killed by British soldiers along the Derry/Donegal border in late 1972.

The IRA said he was unarmed at the time. This version of events was later accepted by counsel for the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) at his inquest despite claims by the British Army that he had appeared to adopt a firing position before being shot dead in Ballyarnett.