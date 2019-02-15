5’10” stocky man with hair shaved on sides but curly on top sought after man's wrist is broken

A man suffered a broken wrist and cuts to his head after being attacked in the middle of Strabane earlier in the week.

The PSNI, who are investigating the incident, are looking for a man aged about 30, who is 5’10” tall, of stocky build, and with tightly cut hair around the sides of his head and curly hair on the top of his head.

The assault occurred Main Street in Strabane on Tuesday, January 15.



It was reported that a man aged in his 20s was assaulted by a male close to the Water-wall at around 10.30 p.m. on the Tuesday evening. The injured party sustained cuts to his head and a broken wrist.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or observed a Blue Volkswaggen Bora in the area at the time to contact detectives at Strabane Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 1313 of 17/01/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.