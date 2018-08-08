50 jobs to be created at new Skeoge supermarket

A new Eurospar supermarket is set to create 50 jobs in Derry.

Work is already underway on the 650 m. sq, premises which is expected to open in the Skeoge area of Derry in the autumn.

It is the latest addition to the Lynch family’s network of stores across Derry.

The Skeoge area of the city has undergone a huge transformation in recent years with numerous housing developments attracting an increased number of residents.

The investment in the new store will provide much-needed services and a jobs boost to the city.

Recruitment is already underway for the first phase of the 50-plus jobs which will be a mixture of full and part-time roles. Open positions include an Assistant Manager, Deli Supervisor, Butchery Supervisor and a Post-Office Supervisor.

Store Manager Ivor Doherty says: “Everyone at Lynch’s Foodstores, which has been serving the local community since 1980, are looking forward to opening the doors later this year and getting the opportunity to become part of the local community.

“This Eurospar store will provide essential services to the area including a post office, ATMs, Barista Bar coffee station, deli counter, butchers and local bakery. With 70 car-parking spaces and fuel pumps, Lynch’s Eurospar will be a one stop shop for residents and those passing through this busy area.

“We know from our other stores that a local supermarket is so much more than a convenient place to pick up essentials. It becomes a hub for the community and, as Skeoge continues to grow, we want to work with the local community, supporting the causes that matter to them.”

Work on the new store is already underway and is scheduled to be completed in November 2018.

To find out more about the recruitment process or to apply for one of the positions, visit www.recruitni.com/recruiter/lynchs-foodstores-ltd/2194 or email jobs@lynchsfoodstores.com