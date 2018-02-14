50 new EU funded health jobs on offer

Fifty health service posts across four major health and social care projects in Derry and the wider border region are this week being recruited for by the health services on either side of the border.

The recruitment drive follows the receipt by the Co-operation and Working Together Partnership (CAWT) has recently been awarded EU INTERREG VA funding for the initiatives, which run until 2021.

A range of management, clinical and support roles have been advertised and include vacancies in areas such as acute hospital services, mental health, children’s services, community health and well-being and primary care and older people.

They are based in a variety of locations throughout the border region.

Damien McCallion, HSE National Director & Director General of CAWT said: “Thanks to the EU INTERREG VA investment secured by the CAWT Partnership for these cross border projects, we are now in a position to recruit people for brand new positions.

“So, if you want to be part of an exciting and innovative cross border project, check out the range of roles we have on offer via the recruitment websites of the health and social care services. These EU funded projects will continue until 2021. All projects have been underwritten by both the UK and Irish Governments for the complete project period, including the post-Brexit phase. Thus, there is no concern in relation to the security of funding for this programme of approved initiatives.”

Details of the posts are available at https://www.hscrecruit.com/ and http://www.hse.ie/eng/staff/jobs/

The closing date is Friday, February 16, 2018, at 3.30 p.m.