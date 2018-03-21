50 new social housing units in Kilfennan, apartment block at John Street, and new centre for Destined at Foyle Valley Railway, approved

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee yesterday gave approval for several new housing developments in Derry and Strabane.

The developments include full planning permission for over 50 new social housing units in the Caw area of the city, 14 new houses at Lismore Park in Sion Mills and outline permission for an apartment development at John Street in Derry.

The first items approved by elected members at yesterday’s sitting in the Guildhall were the construction of 43 new social housing units with associated site works, road network, car parking and landscaping facilities on lands to the south of Caw Close and to the west of Caw Mews in Derry’s Waterside and a further 8 social housing units to the east of Caw Mews.

Next a housing development to the east of Lismore Park in Sion Mills was approved with a total of 14 new houses, 12 of which were for general needs with a further two designed to meet complex needs.

Finally outline permission for an apartment development on lands at 44-52 John Street where approved by the committee.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Dan Kelly, welcomed yesterday’s approval decision which he said continued Council’s commitment to provide a high standard of housing to meet the housing needs of the city and district.

“This is another step forward in our commitment in the Strategic Growth Plan to provide quality social and private housing in sustainable urban and rural neighbourhoods,” he said.

“As a Council we want to meet the needs of our growing population and attract new people to the City and District by offering attractive places to live with close access to local services and amenities.”

Also in yesterday’s meeting, elected members approved a new building to accommodate a Learning Disability Centre on lands adjacent to the Foyle Valley Railway Museum with landscaping around the building including grassed areas, paving, a café terrace, play area and parking spaces.