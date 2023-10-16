Over 60 firefighters and ten appliances were dispatched to a large fire in Derry city centre on Monday.

A section of the Strand Road and Lower Clarendon Street were both closed to traffic as emergency services dealt with the fire.

Following the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Over 60 firefighters are currently dealing with a large fire at a residential and commercial property in Lower Clarendon Street, Northland, Londonderry.

“People in the area are advised to close windows and doors while the incident is ongoing.

“The call was received at 11.58am today (Monday, October 16, 2023). Ten Fire Appliances are in attendance including 2 from Crescent Link Fire Station and 3 from Northland Fire Station.

“Appliances from Newtownstewart, Maghera, Magherafelt and Dungiven Fire Stations, along with a Command Support Unit from Strabane, are also present.”

Queen’s Court is an apartment complex above the Mandarin Place which was the scene of a major fire in 2015.

