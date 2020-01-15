£60m for Magee medical school in Derry with £45m of this coming from the already-announced Inclusive Future Fund

Sixty million pounds for a medical school at Magee has been ring-fenced by the London government but £45m of that will come from the Derry Inclusive Future Fund which was announced last year.

"Thee UK Government will ringfence £60m of capital and resource funding to deliver a Northern Ireland Graduate Entry Medical School in Derry/Londonderry, subject to Executive approval, with £45m provided by the Inclusive Future Fund announced in May 2019," announced the Secretary of State Julian Smith on Wednesday evening.

London said it would provide a £2bn injection of financial support to the new Executive which will end the nurses’ pay dispute, transform public services, turbocharge infrastructure investment and address the North's unique circumstances.

"This £2bn injection will help transform public services in Northern Ireland, including ending the nurses’ pay dispute. New Decade, New Approach is about putting Northern Ireland’s Assembly on a sustainable footing.

"This funding provides certainty to the Executive and ensures much-needed reforms across health, education and justice can be delivered," said Mr Smith.