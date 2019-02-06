61 women to take repeat smear tests after cervical screening recall

Sixty-one women from the Western Trust will undetake repeat smear tests as a precautionary measure following a routine quality review of cervical screening last year.

Senior directors at the local health authority have confirmed that 86 women in total are affected by the recall, 25 of whom are from outside the western area.

Dr. Dermot Hughes, Medical Director at the Trust, said: “The women affected will have received letters inviting them to contact their GP to arrange a repeat smear test.

“This does not necessarily mean that the results of their initial test was wrong; the repeat test is a precautionary measure to provide reassurance that all women are being followed up appropriately.

“I understand that this may cause worry and inconvenience for the women affected and I sincerely apologise for this. I would like to reassure everyone that the samples that were reviewed were a small percentage of those screened and reported between April 2018 and June 2018.

“The stringent quality checks that are in place have reassured us that it was only a certain number of tests within this timeframe that were required to be re-examined.”

Sinn Féin’s Caoimhe McKnight said: “For the women involved this will be distressing but I would encourage all of them to contact their GP’s to schedule a repeat smear test as soon as possible.

“While the Western Trust have said that this is a precautionary measure it will still cause concern and worry so it is important the affected women do not face undue delay in receiving a repeat test.”

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins said: “This is not the first time mistakes have been made in regards to cervical screening laboratories; lessons should and must be learnt from issues both in the South and in England.

“Undoubtedly this recall will be a cause of concern for many women. However, I must stress the fact that only a fraction of those tested beteen April to June 2018 were affected and will receive letters this week to arrange a repeat test with their GP.”

The Western Trust said a total of 86 women have been asked to arrange repeat smear tests with their GPs. Of the 86 women affected, 61 of them are from the Western Trust area, 8 women from the Belfast and South Eastern Trust areas and 17 women from the Republic of Ireland.

The Western Trust has advised any of the affected women to contact the Western Trust’s Laboratory Department between the hours of 9am to 5pm. on 028 7161 1350 up until Wednesday, February 13.