£7.3k raised in swim from Muff to Derry

Derry open water swimmer, Paul Keyes, made extraordinary time on his charity swim from Muff to Derry on Saturday morning and raised over £7,300 for the Foyle Search and Rescue and Me4Mental charities in the process.

The 42-year-old Culmore Road man, who has been based in San Francisco for the best part of two decades, covered the seven miles from Lough Foyle to the city in just over two hours.

Proud sister Emma confirmed: “Paul did amazing on Saturday. He started his swim from Muff at around 7.15 a.m. on a beautiful morning with ideal conditions and finished at the Peace Bridge at 9.20 a.m.”

Paul, back in his native city for a brief holiday from California where he’s a regular open water swimmer in San Francisco Bay, had expected to complete the swim in around three to three-and-a-half hours with a little bit of assistance from the incoming tide.

However, he smashed that target alongside the £7,000 fundraising target he had set on his https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/paulkeys1 fundraising page.

Well-wishers joked that he covered the distance so quickly that they missed his arrival.

Clare Monaghan said: “Too bad you were too speedy, we missed you rising from the Foyle disease free.”

Rob Beatty said: “Amazing amount raised for a very worthwhile cause and a great swim today, pity we weren’t as quick getting to Derry as you were.”

Julie Rodgers said: “Haven’t seen you in decades then you turn up out of the blue in a full page spread in the Journal! Had to sponsor you then.”