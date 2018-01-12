7.7% increase in drink driving detections in Derry

There was a 7.7 per cent hike in the number of people arrested for drink driving in Derry and Strabane this winter, police have revealed.

That’s lower than a 15.5 per cent increase in detections across the North.

In the North West 28 drink or drug drivers were caught during the PSNI’s 2017/18 winter anti-drink drive operation, according to preliminary figures released on Friday.

That’s marginally up on the 26 detections last year.

Across the whole of the North, 357 drink drivers were arrested between December 1, 2017 and January 1, 2018, 48 more than during the same period in 2016/17.

Inspector Rosie Leech said: “When we launched this operation at the start of December, we warned drivers not to take the risk because just one drink can impair your decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.

“We tested over 13,000 people during the operation – an increase of over 16% in the number of preliminary roadside breath tests compared with the previous operation.

“We arrested 357 people who failed those tests. Each of those people are now facing the stark reality a court appearance where they will most likely lose their driving license for one or more years, be fined, and will have great difficulty in obtaining car insurance in the future.

“Many also risk losing their jobs or even going to jail. The alternative consequences had they not been caught do not bear thinking about.”