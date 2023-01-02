The Western Trust appealed to the public only to attend the facility if absolutely necessary.

In a statement on Monday the Trust said: “Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy at today and you may have to wait longer than we would like.

“There are over 75 people waiting in the ED and over 45 very sick people are awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment.”

Altnagelvin A&E

The health authority urged people to consider appropriate alternatives where possible.

“We would therefore ask the public to please consider whether our ED is the best place for their particular condition.

