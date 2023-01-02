75 people waiting in ‘very busy’ Altnagelvin A&E
Over 75 people are waiting in the A&E at Altnagelvin with a further 45 ‘very sick’ people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment.
The Western Trust appealed to the public only to attend the facility if absolutely necessary.
In a statement on Monday the Trust said: “Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy at today and you may have to wait longer than we would like.
“There are over 75 people waiting in the ED and over 45 very sick people are awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment.”
The health authority urged people to consider appropriate alternatives where possible.
“We would therefore ask the public to please consider whether our ED is the best place for their particular condition.
“Please use the Phone First service, where medical personnel will direct you to the best place for treatment. Phone First operates from 8.00am – midnight, seven days a week. The number to ring is 0300 020 6000,” the Trust said.