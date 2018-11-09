79 City homes still watch TV in B&W

Almost 80 homes in Derry are still watching television on black and white sets after more than 50 years of colour transmissions.

New figures released by TV Licensing show that over 7,000 black and white TV Licences are still in force across the UK, although numbers are steadily declining.

In 2000 there were 212,000 black and white TV Licences across the United Kingdom and by 2015 that number had dipped below 10,000.

Seventy nine households in Derry are still watching television on black and white TV sets, rather than enjoying modern classics like ‘The Bodyguard,’ ‘McMafia’ and ‘Killing Eve,’ in full colour.

Despite an increase in the use of smart televisions, as well as tablets and smart-phones to access TV content, 566 households across the North are spurning 21st Century technology in favour of nostalgic monochrome TV sets.

Karen Grimason, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: “Over half of the UK’s TVs now connect to the internet, so it’s interesting that more than 7,000 households still choose to watch their favourite shows on a black and white telly.”

“Whether you watch EastEnders, Strictly or Question Time in black and white on a 50-year-old TV set or in colour on a tablet, you need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch or record programmes as they are broadcast. You also need to be covered by a TV Licence to download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device.”

This year’s figures show that Co. Antrim leads the way with 165 black & white licences, followed by Co. Tyrone with 157 monochrome licences.

For more information about TV Licensing visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk/info