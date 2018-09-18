8 drug drop bins will take illegal and legal substances off streets

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, has said the establishment of eight drug drop bins across the city and district will help remove prescription and illegal drugs from the streets,

He was speaking after the bins were put in place under the RAPID (Remove All Prescription and Illegal Drugs) campaign, a joint initiative between the DC&SDC Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), the PSNI, the Public Health Agency (PHA) a nd the local Drug and Alcohol Coordination Team Connections Service.

The eight bins are located at the Bishop Street Community Centre, the Old Library Trust, the Gasyard Centre, Hamilton’s Spar in Castlederg, McKenna’s Spar in Sion Mills, Northside Shopping Centre, the Shantallow Community Residents Association and the HURT offices on Clarendon Street.

The Mayor said: “I am pleased to see this initiative launched and I would urge the public to take advantage of the opportunity to dispose of any legally or illegally held drugs at one of the seven locations across our Council area.

“Items can be deposited discreetly and anonymously by anyone be it parents, young people or anyone in possession of drugs.

“I would like to congratulate the community and statutory agencies who have worked closely to roll this project out across our Council area and I hope the scheme will help protect the public from the dangers or misusing prescription, illegal and new psychoactive substances.”

Denise McCallion Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Senior Officer with the Public Health Agency said: “Alcohol and drug misuse is a common issue and sadly causes suffering and tragedy to individuals, families and communities.

“This is a simple but powerful health intervention and we very much welcome the installation of the new RAPID bins in the Derry and Strabane area.

“All of the partners are keen that the RAPID initiative is further developed and expanded over coming years with further bins installed, enabling more people and communities to learn more about the risks and dangers of drug misuse and to dispose of unwanted drugs easily and discreetly.”

A spokesperson for Drug and Alcohol Coordination Team Connections Service said: “We are delighted to be involved in the RAPID partnership and we welcome the further roll out of the bins in the Derry and Strabane area.

“I have no doubt they will be a great success.”