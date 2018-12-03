82-year-old woman has window smashed for second time

An 82-year-old Strabane woman's window has been broken for the second time by young people engaged in anti-social behaviour.

Police have asked parents to keep an eye on their children.

Details of the criminal damage, which occurred in the St. Mary's Drive area of Strabane, were outlined by the PSNI at the weekend.

"In the latest incident an 82 year old female, has had her window broken for the second time within a few months," the PSNI stated.

"We would appeal to parents to take an active role in their children's lives and to know where they are , who they are with and what they are doing," the force added.

Police also warned young people not to run the risk of a criminal record by engaging in such behaviour.

"Could we also remind anyone taking part in anti-social activity, that what might seem like harmless fooling around, can often result in a criminal record which can affect future choices and opportunities.

"Anyone with any information on recent incidents or with general concerns regarding anti-social behaviour should contact the Neighbourhooding Policing Team in Strabane on 101," the PSNI stated.