83 new jobs in the pipeline at NW firm

The director of the Strabane-based pre-fabricated pipe manufacturer, Fabplus, says the firm will double its workforce and turnover over the next three years as part of a major investment plan.

The company will spend £7m increasing its market share in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, and gaining a foothold in mainland Europe and Scandinavia, says boss Darren McGavigan.

Recruitment is already underway to employ 83 additional staff at the business, including management roles and 70 new production staff.

“This is an ambitious three year expansion plan which is designed to move our operations to a scale which can compete in the global marketplace.

“Extending the factory by 48,000 sq ft will increase our production capacity and improve factory workflow. Adding breadth and depth to the management team will also introduce additional expertise into the business while implementing our innovative new processes will consolidate our market leading position with new and existing customers,” said Mr. McGavigan.

Fabplus provides prefabricated pipework for use in fire sprinkler systems. Its equipment is installed in power stations, warehouses, retail buildings, hospitals, stadiums, apartment blocks and factories throughout Ireland and Great Britain.

Fabplus’ £7million investment includes expanding its factory space, storage and R&D facilities, developing an in-house powder coating and pipe optimisation capability and implementing a staff training plan.

Invest NI has offered the company over £786,000 towards its expansion, including £187,590 of R&D support, part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.