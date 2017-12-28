84 registered sex offenders living in Derry City, according to latest police data

Six per cent of the North’s 1,505 registered sex offenders are living in Derry City, according to the latest data provided by the PSNI.

Eighty four of those listed on the register live in the city’s district command area. Ten per cent (150), meanwhile, live within the county. The figures, which were released this month, show that there were 1,489 men and 16 women on the sex offenders register and that most of these were living in the Greater Belfast area. Four hundred and thirteen were living in Belfast itself. Elsewhere, there were 496 in Co. Down, 312 in Co. Antrim, 111 in Co. Armagh, 66 in Co. Tyrone, and 35 in Co. Fermanagh.