90 new jobs at E&I Engineering ‘a massive boost’

E&I Engineering is to recruit 90 new staff with €9.5million investment and support of Enterprise Ireland.

Donegal TD and Minister Joe McHugh said today the creation of 90 jobs at Burnfoot close to the Derry-Donegal border is a “massive boost and vote of confidence” in the region.

E&I was founded by Derry businessman Philip O’Doherty in 1986 and is currently one of the region’s largest private sector employers, with a workforce of 1,200 people hailing from both sides of the border.

“It was a privilege to be in E&I Engineering this morning to see the success story that has been built up in this part of Inishowen and now has a presence in 40 countries worldwide,” the Government Chief Whip said.

“I would also like to thank An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar for coming to Co Donegal and making E&I his first stop on a busy day.

“E&I is at the top of its game. Enormous credit has to go to the likes of the company’s managing director Philip O’Doherty and the management team and workers whose drive and skills have taken the company to compete and win on the global stage.

“And it says something about Donegal and Inishowen that the company are still striving to make their base in Ireland bigger and better.”

The E&I investment comes after Alchemy Technology Services yesterday announced 256 jobs for Derry yesterday, which in turn followed Danske Bank’s announcement of 67 jobs for the city last week.

Minister McHugh said that the Government south of the border was focusing heavily on investing in better infrastructure for Donegal “with no other county seeing the same level of investment in roads - major works on the N56 st Dungloe-Glenties and outside Mountcharles; the work on the Blue Banks and Ballybofey-Stranorlar; and bypasses for Ballybofey and Letterkenny; and the N14 from Letterkenny to Lifford”.

“All of this is alongside the unprecedented response to the floods a year ago - a near €20million investment to repair roads and bridges, help communities and protect and save homes.” he said.

“Investing in infrastructure is about providing the best environment for companies like E&I to flourish. It helps make the county a more attractive place to work and live and this Government will continue to do that.

“E&I Engineering’s expansion and job creation in Burnfoot is a huge sign of the positivity in Donegal and particularly this region of the county.

“This Government is investing in Co Donegal in a way that no government has done in the past and investment and expansion by E&I is testament to that.”